Inside The Reds

Former Reds Outfielder Had Three-Hit Day In Debut for Braves

The Reds designated Fraley for assignment earlier this week.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jake Fraley (16) reacts from second base after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jake Fraley (16) reacts from second base after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley made his debut with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday and had three hits, including a double.

"It's not often you get the blessing to be able to stay in one place for 4 years, I got nothing but respect for everybody over there," Fraley told Tyler Boronski.

The outfielder is slashing .243/.338/.399 with 15 extra-base hits this season and four stolen bases.

The Reds designated Fraley for assignment earlier in the month.

“Through conversations and there's some that are kind of private, and some that I can't explain, but just came to the I think the idea that kind of giving Jake a chance to go play," Francona told reporters. "Where maybe he thinks he deserves to play, which I understand, is maybe better than him sitting the bench here.”

It's good to see Fraley land on his feet with another organization.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News