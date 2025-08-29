Former Reds Outfielder Has High Praise for Organization After Departure
Jake Fraley was designated for assignment by the Reds earlier this month.
He spoke with YouTube reporter Tyler Boronski earlier this week about his time with the Reds and had nothing but good things to say about the organization.
"It was hard," Fraley said. "My kids grew up there. It's not often you get the blessing to be able to stay in one place for four years. I got nothing but respect for everybody over there. I kind of established myself as a big leaguer in Cincy so they hold a special part in me and my family's heart."
Fraley also had good things to say about manager Terry Francona.
"It was awesome," Fraley said. "He's a Hall of Fame manager for a reason. Tremendous feel. He's been doing it for a long time, so it was a blessing to be able to play for a guy like that."
Fraley went 3-5 with a double in his first game with Atlanta.
Fraley and his family have always been a class act in Cincinnati. You can watch the full interview below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast