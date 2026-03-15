Reds Taking Early Precautions With Young Arm After Minor Concern

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns was scheduled to throw four innings on Friday, but was pulled after two innings, where he did not allow a run, and threw 17 of his 24 pitches for strikes.

After the game, Burns said he found out on Thursday that he would only be throwing two innings.

Yeah, it was a planned de-load week,"Burns told Mike Petraglia. "I've been throwing a lot."

On Saturday, Reds manager Terry Francona was asked about Burns and he explained it in more detail.

"We just wanted to (be sure) he's okay," Francona said. "So he's really young, and doesn't have a ton of experience, even like with routines. So (Derek Johnson) and the medical people want to try to get him on this routine, to keep his range of motion, because that's really important with pitchers. Obviously, (with) pitch counts. We all talk about them. I think they can be a little cosmetic. And one day his range of motion was a little less. So we're like, 'Okay, we're nipping this in the bud right now,' and we didn't want to go out and throw five innings on top of it."

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"So what will happen is he'll go out next outing and get re-stretched. My guess is - and we're not making our club (roster yet) - but his first start in a regular season, it might be an inning shorter than maybe it would normally be. That's the extent of it."

While it's certainly not the best news that Burns was having some issues, it seems like it's minor and the Reds are doing the correct thing in limiting him this early in the season.

With Hunter Greene out for the first half of the season, the Reds will need guys like Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson all to step up. There is absolutely no reason to push them to the limit in Spring Training.

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