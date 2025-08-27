Former St. Louis Cardinals Outfielder Thriving in Triple-A With Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds claimed infielder/outfielder Ryan Vilade off waivers in the middle of June. Since being with the Reds organization, Vilade has thrived in Triple-A Louisville.
In 43 games with Triple-A Louisville, Vilade is slashing .293/.390/.587 with 22 extra-base hits in 43 games. He is also walking over 10% of the time.
Vilade has played all over the field for Triple-A Louisville. It wouldn't be surprising to see Vilade with the Reds once the rosters expand in September.
The 26-year-old was a former second-round pick by the Rockies and their fourth-ranked prospect in 2020.
Vilade has appeared in just 28 games in the majors, going 9-71 with five walks and 18 strikeouts over three seasons with Colorado, Detroit, and St. Louis.
Regardless of whether Vilade ever plays a big part for the Reds, he was a great waiver pick-up and someone worth taking a shot on.
