Hall of Famer Barry Larkin Idolized Pete Rose, Proud to Wear No. 14 Patch to Honor Him This Season

"I idolized Pete Rose."

Greg Kuffner

Former Cincinnati Reds player Barry Larkin, left, attends spring training, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz.
Former Cincinnati Reds player Barry Larkin, left, attends spring training, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds will honor Pete Rose with a special patch with the No. 14 on the sleeve of their jerseys this season.

Hall of Famer Barry Larkin loves Rose and he's happy the Reds are honoring him by wearing the patch on their uniforms.

"I idolized Pete Rose." Larkin told WCPO's Marshall Kramsky. "As a young person growing up in Cincinnati, wanted to be Pete Rose. Made sure I had grass stains on the top of my pants...I think it's amazing that the organization in honoring him with the 14 patch."

Rose passed away in September. Watch the clip of Larkin below:

Published
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

