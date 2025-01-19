Inside The Reds

'He Could Be a Superstar' - Cincinnati Reds Infielder Matt McLain Receives HUGE Praise

McLain missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 26, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

MLB Network analysts Brian Kenny and Mark DeRosa unveiled their rankings of the top 10 second basemen, showering high praise on Reds infielder Matt McLain.

Kenny had McLain ranked fourth on his list, while DeRosa had him ranked seventh, but both think he has major upside.

"If anyone has the chance to up-seed Marte (who was ranked first), it's this kid right here," Kenny said. "He's going to be 25, and he slugged .507 as a rookie...He could be a superstar."

McLain missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury, but saw some playing time in the Arizona Fall League and is expect to be fully healthy going into spring training.

Check out the full segment below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

