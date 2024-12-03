Heartfelt Goodbye: Jonathan India Thanks Cincinnati Reds Fans Following Trade
Jonathan India took to Instagram on Monday night to thank the Reds organization and fans after being traded to the Royals for Brady Singer in November.
"Thank you for giving me a chance and allowing me to live out my dream of playing professional baseball," India wrote. "Thank you for always trusting in me and allowing me to be myself on the field as I came up through the organization. Thank you for being a class act organization and teaching me the ways on how to be a professional."
India went on to thank the fans for how they treated his family and how they welcomed him with open arms.
"To the fans, thank you for treating my family and I with such respect and love," India wrote. "You guys always had our back through the good and the bad. I can’t thank you enough for the love I have received over the years from you guys! My family and I will miss you guys so much."
The Reds selected India with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2021 and played in four seasons for the Reds.
Check out India's post below:
