Hunter Greene Joins Exclusive List in Reds' Victory Over Angels

Greg Kuffner

Aug 19, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 19, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene joined an exclusive list on Tuesday when he struck out 12 batters without issuing a walk.

It was just the 12th time since at least 1901 that a Reds pitcher has struck out 12 or more batters without issuing a walk, according to Matt Wilkes.

It was Greene's 11th double-digit strikeout game of his career, which is the sixth most in Reds history.

The right-hander gave up three runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings pitched. He has a 2.63 ERA on the season and the Reds are 8-5 in games that he's pitched in.

“I feel like my process is solid, and obviously our team has given a lot,” Greene told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I don’t nearly have the amount of innings that I’ve had in the past, so there is a lot that I do owe this team and I feel that, and I know that, and I embrace it.

The Reds have won three straight games and are one game back of the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card race.

