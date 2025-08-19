Hunter Greene Joins Reds Legends With Historic 22-Start Stretch
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene has a 1.82 ERA over his last 22 starts, dating back to June 30, 2024. That is the lowest ERA by a Reds pitcher over 22 games since Jose Rijo in 1988-89, according to Joel Luckhaupt.
The flamethrower has been fantastic when healthy.
Greene made his return to the mound last Wednesday against the Phillies for the first time since the beginning of June. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits, not walking a batter, and striking out six.
"I have a lot of confidence in myself and what I am able to do at this level," Greene said after his last start. "I am taking it one day at a time and being as present as possible."
He is 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 65 2/3 innings this season.
He said he came out of his previous start feeling "great," which is a fantastic sign for the Reds down the stretch.
Greene will start on the mound for the Reds on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
