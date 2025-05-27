India and Singer Talk Emotions of Facing Ex-Teams in Reds vs Royals Series
When the Reds traded Jonathan India for Brady Singer in November, you knew this series against the Royals would be bittersweet for both players.
"It's definitely a little weird being in this dugout," Singer joked before Tuesday's game against the Royals. "It's really cool. I love this stadium, and it was cool to call this home for a while. Being back here floods in a lot of memories and some really cool things that happened.
India agreed.
"It is pretty weird," India told Jim Day." You never think this day would come, playing against the team you were drafted by and came up with. It's a little odd, but it'll be fun. It's part of the business."
He will always have great memories with the Reds.
"They made me into the player I am today, which is a grinder, a hard worker," India continued. "I am grateful for what they gave me in my time with that uniform. I will never forget it."
Singer still has great relationships with his former teammates.
"It's really cool to be back and see everybody," Singer continued. Get to talk to the guys over there and I am just happy to be here."
The pair is still settling into their new teams. Singer has a 4.88 ERA in 10 starts with Cincinnati and India is hitting just .227 with an OPS of .624 with Kansas City.
"I am settling in," India continued. "I am playing multiple positions this year, which has been a grind. Doing it in the big leagues is different. I always get hot in June. It'll come and I'll be the player I am. I know I will.
You can watch the full pregame interview with Singer below:
