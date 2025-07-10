Insider: Reds Should Make Major Move for All-Star at Trade Deadline
ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke down every contender and identified the single trade deadline move that could push each team over the top.
He mentioned the Cincinnati Reds biggest needs are the bullpen and a big bat, Who is their biggest match? Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.
"With a sneaky-deep farm system, the Reds could put together the sort of package to convince Cleveland to move Kwan, a two-time All-Star who in his four seasons ranks fifth in wins above replacement among all outfielders, behind only Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker andJulio Rodríguez," Passan wrote. "Kwan's bat-to-ball and defensive skills in left field are elite, and with free agency not beckoning until after the 2027 season, sandwiching him between TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz strengthens a Reds lineup that could use an offensive infusion."
Kwan would be a fantastic addition to this Reds team. He is slashing .292/.350/.408 with 27 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases.
The Reds need someone who can consistently get on base in front of De La Cruz in the lineup and Kwan fits that role perfectly.
Whether it's Kwan or someone else, the Reds could definitely benefit from adding another bat at the deadline.
