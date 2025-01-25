Inside The Reds

'It's Time to Win Now' - Emilio Pagan Says Reds Manager Terry Francona Has Helped Create New Tone

The Reds finished fourth in the National League Central Division in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) pitches in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan is noticing a major change in the team since they hired manager Terry Francona.

"I don't necessarily think the culture was a problem," Pagan said on Cincinnati's ESPN 1530. "I do think we are already holding ourselves to a higher standard than we did last year."

Pagan said whenever you bring a Hall of Fame manager in, it's an upgrade.

"That's no disrespect to DB (David Bell) who was here, but you bring in a Hall of Fame manager like Terry Francona, that's an upgrade no matter who was in the chair before.

"The second that Tito was hired, we were all very fired up. I talked to a lot of guys about how excited we are going into the season. You bring Tito in, and it just raises the bar...It's time to win. The window is now, and it's time to go."

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

