'It's Time to Win Now' - Emilio Pagan Says Reds Manager Terry Francona Has Helped Create New Tone
Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan is noticing a major change in the team since they hired manager Terry Francona.
"I don't necessarily think the culture was a problem," Pagan said on Cincinnati's ESPN 1530. "I do think we are already holding ourselves to a higher standard than we did last year."
Pagan said whenever you bring a Hall of Fame manager in, it's an upgrade.
"That's no disrespect to DB (David Bell) who was here, but you bring in a Hall of Fame manager like Terry Francona, that's an upgrade no matter who was in the chair before.
"The second that Tito was hired, we were all very fired up. I talked to a lot of guys about how excited we are going into the season. You bring Tito in, and it just raises the bar...It's time to win. The window is now, and it's time to go."
Watch the full clip below:
