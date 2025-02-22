Inside The Reds

Jake Fraley’s Love For America Country Shines Through On and Off the Field

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
You may notice Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is almost always wearing some kind of American flag gear. Whether it’s a headband, a wristband, or a sleeve decorated in red, white, and blue, Fraley proudly displays his patriotism every time he takes the field.

"I just love my country," Fraley told FOX 19's Joe Danneman. "I like to wear a lot of American flags. I've done it for the past four years. I love to live here. I think it's a phenomenal country. It's something that I like to wear with honor for the people who have fought for us to allow us to come out here a play a child's game.

"It's something that I can kind of wear with pride and respect for the men and women that have given their lives for us to be able to do this in such a great country."

For Fraley, wearing the American flag is just a small way to show his appreciation for the country and those who have served, allowing him to play the game he loves.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

