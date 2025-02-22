Jake Fraley’s Love For America Country Shines Through On and Off the Field
You may notice Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is almost always wearing some kind of American flag gear. Whether it’s a headband, a wristband, or a sleeve decorated in red, white, and blue, Fraley proudly displays his patriotism every time he takes the field.
"I just love my country," Fraley told FOX 19's Joe Danneman. "I like to wear a lot of American flags. I've done it for the past four years. I love to live here. I think it's a phenomenal country. It's something that I like to wear with honor for the people who have fought for us to allow us to come out here a play a child's game.
"It's something that I can kind of wear with pride and respect for the men and women that have given their lives for us to be able to do this in such a great country."
For Fraley, wearing the American flag is just a small way to show his appreciation for the country and those who have served, allowing him to play the game he loves.
You can watch the full interview with Danneman below:
