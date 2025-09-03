Jeff Brantley Questions Latest Roster Move by Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo was scratched due to illness ahead of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
That meant it turned into a bullpen day for the Reds. The Reds promoted Reiver Sanmartin ahead of the game and sent down left-handed pitcher Sam Moll.
Chase Burns tossed live batting practice ahead of Tuesday's game and broadcaster Jeff Brantley shared some interesting comments on the radio broadcast.
"Anybody who saw Chase Burns throw to Reds hitters today would have thought to themselves, what are the Reds waiting on? I realize that he is the number one pick and has a trillion-dollar arm. I get it, but there are a lot of folks that'll tell you a lot of organizations would have activated him today."
This was just the first time Burns had thrown to live batters since being placed on the injured list. He hadn't pitched in a game since August 8th. As much as I'd love for Burns to be able to help the Reds win games immediately, it makes sense the Reds want to be patient with a young pitcher who is a huge part of their future.
The Reds fell 12-9 to the Blue Jays on Tuesday night to fall to 70-69.
