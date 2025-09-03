Inside The Reds

Jeff Brantley Questions Latest Roster Move by Cincinnati Reds

This is interesting...

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman talks with color analyst Jeff Brantley on his last day before he retires after 46 years in the booth, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Marty Brennaman S Last Day Sept 26
Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman talks with color analyst Jeff Brantley on his last day before he retires after 46 years in the booth, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Marty Brennaman S Last Day Sept 26 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo was scratched due to illness ahead of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

That meant it turned into a bullpen day for the Reds. The Reds promoted Reiver Sanmartin ahead of the game and sent down left-handed pitcher Sam Moll.

Chase Burns tossed live batting practice ahead of Tuesday's game and broadcaster Jeff Brantley shared some interesting comments on the radio broadcast.

"Anybody who saw Chase Burns throw to Reds hitters today would have thought to themselves, what are the Reds waiting on? I realize that he is the number one pick and has a trillion-dollar arm. I get it, but there are a lot of folks that'll tell you a lot of organizations would have activated him today."

This was just the first time Burns had thrown to live batters since being placed on the injured list. He hadn't pitched in a game since August 8th. As much as I'd love for Burns to be able to help the Reds win games immediately, it makes sense the Reds want to be patient with a young pitcher who is a huge part of their future.

The Reds fell 12-9 to the Blue Jays on Tuesday night to fall to 70-69.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News