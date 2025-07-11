Inside The Reds

Jim Day Provides an Injury Update on Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Callihan injured his wrist trying to make a catch against the wall in Atlanta.

Greg Kuffner

May 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tyler Callihan (32) leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Callihan fractured his left forearm in early May in a game against the Braves when he tried to make a catch against the wall.

Jim Day provided an update on Callihan during Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins.

"He was experiencing problems with his wrist, which is not unusual after having a couple of major rods put in that forearm," Day said. "He elected to have surgery on that wrist. He had an outside chance or perhaps making it back in September prior to the surgery, but this surgery has ended his season."

The 25-year-old appeared in four games with the Reds this season going 1-6 with an RBI.

He is expected to be healthy by the beginning of the 2026 season.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

