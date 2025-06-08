Jim Day Provides Injury Update on Key Reds Outfielder
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays has been on the injured list since May 30th with a left-foot contusion after fouling a ball off of his foot in a game against the Kansas City Royals.
Jim Day provided an update on the veteran outfielder during Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"He was eligible to come off of the injured list today," Day said. "We watched him run before the game and it looked like he was running full speed no problem. He has passed all of those tests. The final one is for him to field his position, which you've got to stop and start. All signs are pointing towards Tuesday or Wednesday, they're hopeful. There have been no setbacks."
Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs this season with Cincinnati and he's been one of the most consistent hitters in the Reds' lineup.
Adding Hays back to the lineup would be a big boost for the offense.
