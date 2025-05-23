Jim Day Provides Injury Update on Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder
It's been a tough season for Rhett Lowder who has missed the entire season thus far due to a shoulder injury.
On Thursday, Lowder was making his fourth rehab start when he was pulled from the game in the second inning with an oblique injury.
On Friday's broadcast against the Cubs, Jim Day provided an update on the right-hander.
"It's a left oblique strain," Day said. When you hear oblique strain, alarm bells go off and then more alarm bells when you hear Terry Francona describe it as fairly significant. No timetable from the Reds, but we are talking about months with this type of injury."
"He is here in Cincinnati to get checked out by the team doctors. I saw him before the game and he was even walking gingerly."
It doesn't great for Lowder, but the Reds should just be patient with him and let him heal fully as he's a huge part of this team's future.
