Jim Day Provides Positive Injury on Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene
The Cincinnati Reds got a positive update on Hunter Greene on Friday.
Jim Day delivered the update on Friday night’s FanDuel Sports Network broadcast of the Reds and New York Mets. He said there is a plan with where Greene is and hopes to be.
Greene threw 30 pitches off of a mound at the Reds team complex in Goodyear, Arizona. If all goes well with his recovery, Greene will throw two innings in an Arizona Complex League game very soon. Should the recovery from that go as planned, he will then head to Louisville.
The Reds have been without their ace since June 3rd. He has been dealing with a low grade groin strain that he has continually felt discomfort from. Multiple tests have revealed no further damage.
A speedy return for Greene would go a long way to improving the Reds odds at making the playoffs.
