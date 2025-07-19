Inside The Reds

Jim Day Provides Positive Injury on Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene

Greene has been on the shelf for over a month.

Jeff Carr

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds got a positive update on Hunter Greene on Friday.

Jim Day delivered the update on Friday night’s FanDuel Sports Network broadcast of the Reds and New York Mets. He said there is a plan with where Greene is and hopes to be.

Greene threw 30 pitches off of a mound at the Reds team complex in Goodyear, Arizona. If all goes well with his recovery, Greene will throw two innings in an Arizona Complex League game very soon. Should the recovery from that go as planned, he will then head to Louisville.

The Reds have been without their ace since June 3rd. He has been dealing with a low grade groin strain that he has continually felt discomfort from. Multiple tests have revealed no further damage.

A speedy return for Greene would go a long way to improving the Reds odds at making the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/News