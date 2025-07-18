Inside The Reds

Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Reds Ace Hunter Greene

This is promising.

Greg Kuffner

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Friday's matchup against the New York Mets and provided an update on Hunter Greene.

The hard-throwing right-hander is on pace to start a rehab assignment at the beginning of next week. The plan is for him to make one start with the ACL Reds before going to Triple-A Louisville, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Greene has been on the injured list with a right groin strain since June 4. He was set to go on a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville before having a setback.

The 25-year-old has a 2.72 ERA over 11 starts to go along with 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings with the Reds this season.

This is good news and if all goes well there is a chance Greene could be back with the big league club sometime in August.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student.

