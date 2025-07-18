Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Reds Ace Hunter Greene
Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Friday's matchup against the New York Mets and provided an update on Hunter Greene.
The hard-throwing right-hander is on pace to start a rehab assignment at the beginning of next week. The plan is for him to make one start with the ACL Reds before going to Triple-A Louisville, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
Greene has been on the injured list with a right groin strain since June 4. He was set to go on a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville before having a setback.
The 25-year-old has a 2.72 ERA over 11 starts to go along with 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings with the Reds this season.
This is good news and if all goes well there is a chance Greene could be back with the big league club sometime in August.
You can see Goldsmith's post below:
