Joey Votto Scratched From Buffalo Bisons Lineup After Meeting With Media
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays' Triple-A Affiliate on Friday night, but was scratched from the lineup.
It's unclear why he won't start, but the Reds legend was hoping to take another step toward a return to the big leagues. He even spoke with the media on Friday afternoon.
Votto appeared in one spring training game for Toronto, homering in his only at-bat. He appeared in 13 games in Single-A before being promoted. The Blue Jays signed him to a minor league deal on March 9.
Votto is one of the best players in Reds' history. He appeared in 2,056 career games for Cincinnati, finishing with 2,135 hits, 1,365 walks, 356 home runs and 1,144 RBI. He posted a .294 batting average and a .920 OPS. He posted a .202/.314/.433 slash line in 65 games last season.
