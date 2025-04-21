Look: Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Gets High Praise from MLB Analyst
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene has had a fantastic start to the 2025 season. He's been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball this season.
MLB Network analyst Dan O'Down wants to hear Greene get more praise around the league.
"We need to start talking about Hunter in the same way we talk about Paul Skenes," O'Down said.
Prior to his last start, Greene made history, becoming just the fifth pitcher since 1901 with 30+ strikeouts, fewer than five walks, and no more than just three runs allowed in his four appearances of a season, according to Sarah Langs.
The flamethrower struggled in his most recent start against the Orioles, but is 2-2 with a 2.35 ERA, a WHIP of 0.78, and 35 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
“He was confident last year. He’s more confident," Reds catcher Wynns told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon last week. "Good luck, Hunter coming at you hot. He had three great weapons when he’s commanding them. It’s really hard to hit him.”
Earlier this season, Greene became the fastest Cincinnati Red ever to punch out 500 hitters in his career.
You can see MLB Network's full post below:
