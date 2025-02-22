Look: Cincinnati Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Has BIG Goals for 2025 Season
Hunter Greene had the best season of his career in 2024. He's hoping to be even better this season.
Greene shared his goals on Instagram for the 2025 campaign.
After throwing a career-high 150 1/3 innings last season, Greene wants to throw over 180 innings in 2025.
Greene had a 2.75 ERA last season. He wants to once again have an ERA below three this year.
The 25-year-old had 169 strikeouts last season, but he wants to get 200+ strikeouts in 2025.
Lastly, Greene wants to become a National League All-Star for the second consecutive season and he wants to win the Cy Young Award.
If Greene can accomplish most of these, it would mean good things for the Reds.
You can see Greene's post where he wrote down his 2025 goals on Instagram below. The third image shows the goals:
