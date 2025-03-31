Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Announce Trade With Atlanta Braves

The Reds announced the move on Monday.

Mar 9, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild (17) makes the running catch for an out against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds traded Stuart Fairchild to the Atlanta Braves on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Cincinnati designated Fairchild for assignment when they announced Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise made the roster over him. He went just 5-45 with two extra-base hits this spring in 21 games.

In three seasons with the Reds, the 29-year-old slashed .232/.316/.403 over 229 games. However, he was known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching. His career OPS was .755 against left-handed pitching compared to just .644 against right-handed pitching.

Fairchild did not have any minor league options remaining.

The Reds are 1-2 on the young season and will host the Texas Rangers on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

Published
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

