Look: Cincinnati Reds Caravan Rolls Through Three Cities on Friday
The Reds Caravan rolled through Fort Wayne, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, and Charleston, West Virginia on Friday.
Here's a look at who attended each stop:
The Reds Caravan brought excitement and energy to fans across three cities on Friday, offering a unique opportunity to meet key figures from the organization. Here's a look at who attended each stop:
Fort Wayne, IN – Baker Street Centre
Vice President & Assistant GM Jeff Graupe, pitcher Andrew Abbott, infielder Santiago Espinal, minor leaguers Leo Balcazar, Carlos Jorge, and Adam Serwinowski, former Red Todd Benzinger, and Mr. Redlegs.
Louisville, KY – Louisville Slugger Field
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall, Manager Terry Francona, catcher Jose Trevino, outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, minor league catcher Alfredo Duno, former Red Corky Miller, broadcaster Jim Day, and Mr. Red.
Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Senior Director of Player Development Jeremy Farrell, pitcher Carson Spiers, outfielder Blake Dunn, minor leaguer Sal Stewart, minor league pitcher Jose Franco, former Red Joe Oliver, and Gapper.
The Reds Caravan will conclude on Saturday, January 25, with stops at Bowling Green, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; Huntington, West Virginia; and Hamilton, Ohio.
The following players and staff are expected to attend:
Bowling Green, KY – National Corvette Museum
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall, Manager Terry Francona, catcher Jose Trevino, outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, minor league catcher Alfredo Duno, former Red Corky Miller, broadcaster Jim Day, and Mr. Red.
Lexington, KY – Red Mile
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall, Manager Terry Francona, catcher Jose Trevino, outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, minor league catcher Alfredo Duno, former Red Corky Miller, broadcaster Jim Day, and Mr. Red.
Huntington, WV – Huntington Mall
Senior Director of Player Development Jeremy Farrell, pitcher Carson Spiers, outfielder Blake Dunn, minor league infielder Sal Stewart, minor league pitcher Jose Franco, former Red Joe Oliver, and Gapper.
Hamilton, OH – Spooky Nook Sports
Senior Director of Player Development Jeremy Farrell, pitcher Carson Spiers, outfielder Blake Dunn, minor league infielder Sal Stewart, minor league pitcher Jose Franco, former Red Joe Oliver, broadcaster Tommy Thrall, and Gapper.
See highlights of Friday's events below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast