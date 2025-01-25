Inside The Reds

A fun day for Reds fans.

Greg Kuffner

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona speaks with the MLB Network at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Reds Caravan rolled through Fort Wayne, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, and Charleston, West Virginia on Friday.

Here's a look at who attended each stop:

Fort Wayne, IN – Baker Street Centre
Vice President & Assistant GM Jeff Graupe, pitcher Andrew Abbott, infielder Santiago Espinal, minor leaguers Leo Balcazar, Carlos Jorge, and Adam Serwinowski, former Red Todd Benzinger, and Mr. Redlegs.

Louisville, KY – Louisville Slugger Field
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall, Manager Terry Francona, catcher Jose Trevino, outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, minor league catcher Alfredo Duno, former Red Corky Miller, broadcaster Jim Day, and Mr. Red.

Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Senior Director of Player Development Jeremy Farrell, pitcher Carson Spiers, outfielder Blake Dunn, minor leaguer Sal Stewart, minor league pitcher Jose Franco, former Red Joe Oliver, and Gapper.

The Reds Caravan will conclude on Saturday, January 25, with stops at Bowling Green, Kentucky; Lexington, Kentucky; Huntington, West Virginia; and Hamilton, Ohio.

The following players and staff are expected to attend:

Bowling Green, KY – National Corvette Museum
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall, Manager Terry Francona, catcher Jose Trevino, outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, minor league catcher Alfredo Duno, former Red Corky Miller, broadcaster Jim Day, and Mr. Red.

Lexington, KY – Red Mile
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall, Manager Terry Francona, catcher Jose Trevino, outfielder Jacob Hurtubise, minor league catcher Alfredo Duno, former Red Corky Miller, broadcaster Jim Day, and Mr. Red.

Huntington, WV – Huntington Mall
Senior Director of Player Development Jeremy Farrell, pitcher Carson Spiers, outfielder Blake Dunn, minor league infielder Sal Stewart, minor league pitcher Jose Franco, former Red Joe Oliver, and Gapper.

Hamilton, OH – Spooky Nook Sports
Senior Director of Player Development Jeremy Farrell, pitcher Carson Spiers, outfielder Blake Dunn, minor league infielder Sal Stewart, minor league pitcher Jose Franco, former Red Joe Oliver, broadcaster Tommy Thrall, and Gapper.

See highlights of Friday's events below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

