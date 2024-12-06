Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona and Staff Cheered by Guests at The Precinct

Francona was hired by the Reds in October.

Greg Kuffner

New Cincinnat Reds manager Terry Francona holds his new jersey on stage with (left to right) team owner Bob Castellini, President of Baseball Operation, Nick Krall, and General Manager Brad Meador, during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
Terry Francona and his new staff met in Cincinnati for the first time on Wednesday.

They stopped by "The Precinct" on Thursday night for a nice dinner and Jeff Ruby Reds fans welcomed them with open arms.

