Look: Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley Home Run Damages Classic Chevy Truck
When Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley hit a game-tying solo home run in the second inning against the Orioles on Saturday, it hit Boog Powell's classic Chevy truck, which is located at Boog's BBQ Stand just outside of the park.
Fraley was the first ever Red to hit a ball onto Eutaw Street in Baltimore.
After struggling to start the season, Fraley has heated up over his last 10 games. In those games, he's slashing .360/.484/.720 with five extra base hits and a wRC+ of 222.
The Reds go for the series win against the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 ET.
You can see the photo and Gordon Wittenmyer's full post about the home run below.
