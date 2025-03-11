Look: Cincinnati Reds Release Lineup Against Colorado Rockies
The Reds play the Rockies at Goodyear Ballpark at 4:05 ET on Tuesday. Brady Singer will be making his third start of the spring. The right-hander has given up two runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings this spring.
This will be Singer's first start since March 1.
See the full lineup below:
- CF | Stuart Fairchild
- 2B | Matt McLain
- SS | Elly De La Cruz
- DH | Austin Hays
- C | Tyler Stephenson
- LF | Gavin Lux
- 1B | Christian Encarnacion-Strand
- 3B | Santiago Espinal
- RF | Blake Dunn
Gavin Lux is making his first start in the outfield this spring.
Brent Suter, Taylor Rogers, Bryan Shaw, Ian Gibaut, Emilio Pagan, Joe La Sorsa, and Sam Moll are all expected to pitch for the Reds.
The game is not televised, but can be heard on 700 WLW.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 10-18-3 all-time vs Colorado since joining the Cactus League in 2010.
- Cincinnati backstops this spring have combined to throw out eight attempted base stealers, tied with Milwaukee and Philadelphia for most among all Major League teams.
