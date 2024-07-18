Look: Cincinnati Reds Sign No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns to Record-Setting Deal
CINCINNATI — The Reds officially signed No. 2 overall pick Chase Burns on Thursday night.
Cincinnati gave Burns a $9.25 million bonus according to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline. It is the largest bonus in Major League Baseball History.
Burns was 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA this season, striking out 191 batters in 100 innings. Teams hit .175 against him. Check out photos of him signing with the Reds below. Watch some of his college highlights here.
