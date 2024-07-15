Inside The Reds

WATCH: Highlights of Cincinnati Reds First Round Draft Pick Chase Burns

He is an exciting player!

Greg Kuffner

May 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns (29) starts against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
May 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns (29) starts against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds selected Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Burns was 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA this season while striking out 191 batters over 100 innings. Teams hit .175 against him this season.

Burns plays with a ton of emotion and has thrown 102 miles-per-hour.

Watch some of his highlights below:

