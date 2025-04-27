Inside The Reds

This is not good.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 19, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley was making his second minor league rehab start for the Dayton Dragons on Sunday when he left the game due to injury after throwing just 10 pitches.

The Reds signed the veteran to a deal in late January.

Miley last pitched in a Major League game on April 16, 2024 for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, told Miley when they signed him that they wanted to make sure he completed his full rehab.

"He and I talked before we signed him," Krall said on a spring training broadcast. "We said we are going to make sure that you go through the full rehab. We are not cutting it short. You're 38 years old. I want you to go out there and excel, not get back to the big leagues and then get hurt again."

The Reds will hope Miley's injury is minor and unrelated to the Tommy John surgery he had last season, but the early signs don't seem encouraging.

You can see Miley leave the game below:

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

