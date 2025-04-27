Look: Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Wade Miley Leaves Rehab Game With Injury
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley was making his second minor league rehab start for the Dayton Dragons on Sunday when he left the game due to injury after throwing just 10 pitches.
The Reds signed the veteran to a deal in late January.
Miley last pitched in a Major League game on April 16, 2024 for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Reds President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, told Miley when they signed him that they wanted to make sure he completed his full rehab.
"He and I talked before we signed him," Krall said on a spring training broadcast. "We said we are going to make sure that you go through the full rehab. We are not cutting it short. You're 38 years old. I want you to go out there and excel, not get back to the big leagues and then get hurt again."
The Reds will hope Miley's injury is minor and unrelated to the Tommy John surgery he had last season, but the early signs don't seem encouraging.
You can see Miley leave the game below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast