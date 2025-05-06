Inside The Reds

Look: ESPN Analyst Gives Harsh Grade to Cincinnati Reds City Connect Uniforms

A harsh grade!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles between pitches in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 2, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles between pitches in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 2, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ESPN Major League Baseball writer David Schoenfield ranked all of the City Connect uniforms in an article earlier this week.

Schoenfield wasn't a fan of Cincinnati's City Connects.

"C. I do like the "C" on the cap with the five lines, but this is one of those jerseys that looks better hanging in a team store than it does watching a game in person or on TV," ESPN MLB writer David Schoenfield said.

While C isn't the worst rating, I would argue the Reds City Connects are some of the best in the league.

