Look: Former Reds Outfielder Stuart Fairchild Says Goodbye Following Trade to Atlanta Braves
The Cincinnati Reds traded Stuart Fairchild to the Atlanta Braves on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
On Tuesday, Fairchild said goodbye to Reds fans and the organization on Instagram.
"It’s been an honor to wear a Reds uniform the past three seasons," Fairchild wrote. "From the team, to the city, to the fans, Reds country showed me nothing but love."
The Reds elected to go with Jacob Hurtubise and Blake Dunn to start the season.
"Looking forward to what the future has in store," Fairchild continued. "Pumped to make some noise in Atlanta!"
In three seasons with the Reds, the 29-year-old slashed .232/.316/.403 over 229 games.
