Look: Former Reds Outfielder Stuart Fairchild Says Goodbye Following Trade to Atlanta Braves

Fairchild played three seasons for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Stuart Fairchild is unable to make a leaping catch at the wall against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds traded Stuart Fairchild to the Atlanta Braves on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

On Tuesday, Fairchild said goodbye to Reds fans and the organization on Instagram.

"It’s been an honor to wear a Reds uniform the past three seasons," Fairchild wrote. "From the team, to the city, to the fans, Reds country showed me nothing but love."

The Reds elected to go with Jacob Hurtubise and Blake Dunn to start the season.

"Looking forward to what the future has in store," Fairchild continued. "Pumped to make some noise in Atlanta!"

In three seasons with the Reds, the 29-year-old slashed .232/.316/.403 over 229 games.

