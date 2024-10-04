Inside The Reds

James Rapien

Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Are the Reds World Series bound?

Well, the answer is no, not this season. But former Reds General Manager Jim Bowden thinks they could be headed that way after hiring Terry Francona.

The news broke on Thursday night that the Reds are going to hire Francona to be their next manager.

"Tito" is a two-time World Series Champion and was named Manager of the Year three times.

It's safe to say Bowden is a big believer in Francona.

"The hiring of Terry Francona screams at me when the hired Joe Maddon and, more recently, the hired Bruce Bochy, which both led to ..." Bowden tweeted.

The answer?

World Series Championships.

The Reds haven't won a playoff series in three decades. They haven't won a playoff game at Great American Ballpark. That stadium opened in 2003.

Will Francona break the streak? They're certainly hoping he can do that and then some over the next few seasons.

