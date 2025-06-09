Inside The Reds

Look: MLB Releases 2025 Cincinnati Reds Independence Day Hats

The hats are red, white, and blue.

Greg Kuffner

Fans react to a Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer hitting a double at Great American Ball Park during the Cincinnati Red’s Pete Rose night at the ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Cincinnati.
Fans react to a Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer hitting a double at Great American Ball Park during the Cincinnati Red’s Pete Rose night at the ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Cincinnati. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Major League Baseball released the Independence Day Hats for 2025. The Cincinnati Reds hat is a light blue rope hat featuring the design with the american flag inside the "C" logo.

For fans, New Era also released a trucker hat and a stretch-snap hat that is available for purchase.

The Reds will face the Phillies in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park on Independence Day.

You can see what the hat looks like below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

