Look: MLB Releases Reds Projected Lineup and Rotation for 2025 Season
The Reds had a busy offseason and are looking to bounce back in a big way after a disappointing 77-win season in 2024, which found them finishing fourth in the National League Central Division.
MLB released their opening day lineup and rotation projections for the Reds.
Lineup Projection
- Matt McLain - 2B
- Elly De La Cruz, SS
- Tyler Stephenson, C
- Spencer Steer, 1B
- Jeimer Candelario, DH
- TJ Friedl, CF
- Gavin Lux, 3B
- Austin Hays, LF
- Jake Fraley, RF
Rotation
- Hunter Greene
- Brady Singer
- Nick Martinez
- Nick Lodolo
- Rhett Lowder
The two things that jump out the most are Gavin Lux starting at third base and Rhett Lowder making the rotation over Andrew Abbott. The Reds have said they are going to try Lux at a number of different positions, third base being one of them, but he doesn't have a ton of experience at third base over his career.
Rhett Lowder is currently dealing with an injury and will miss the start of spring training. It would be interesting to see Lowder get the nod over Abbott, who is 18-16 with a 3.78 ERA over two big league seasons with the Reds.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast