Look: MLB The Show Reveals Ratings for Reds Players

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
MLB The Show revealed their ratings for five different Reds' players this week.

Elly De La Cruz: 93
Hunter Greene: 83
Nick Martinez: 80
Rhett Lowder: 79
Tyler Stephenson: 78

"It's difficult to find a more dynamic player in the sport right now than Elly De La Cruz," an MLB Network analyst said about Elly De La Cruz.

The 23-year-old slashed .259/.339/.471 with 71 extra-base hits and a league-leading 67 stolen bases in 2024. He also finished eighth in the National League Most VVP voting.

Greg Kuffner
