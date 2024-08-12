Inside The Reds

Look: Nick Martinez Gifts Whole Cincinnati Reds Team Basketball Uniforms

These are awesome!

Greg Kuffner

Jul 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts after a play in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Reliever Nick Martinez gave all of his teammates custom Reds sleeveless basketball jerseys. He got the idea from when he was on the Padres, and Joe Musgrove gifted every player on the Padres with San Diego-themed jerseys.

Each player got a Red jersey and a black City Connect jersey. Check out the jerseys in video courtesy of Bally Sports below:

