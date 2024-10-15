Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Get Special Visitor Ahead of Latest Arizona Fall League Game

New Reds manager Terry Francona was at the field on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) smiles after reaching base on a shallow hit to right field in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds first base Christian Encarnacion-Strand (33) smiles after reaching base on a shallow hit to right field in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Terry Francona is on hand to watch today's Arizona Fall League game.

Before the game, he caught up with first-baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand who has had a strong start in the fall after missing most of the 2024 season with a fractured hand.

Francona has gotten straight to work since being hired by the Reds earlier this month. Check out a photo of the Reds' new skipper below:

