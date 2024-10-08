Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Manager Terry Francona Believed Elly De La Cruz Was Going to be a Star After One Specific Play

De La Cruz had a fantastic first full season in the Major Leagues.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) high fives with shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after playing a bunt for the final out of the top of the fourth inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) high fives with shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after playing a bunt for the final out of the top of the fourth inning of the MLB National League Game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The Pirates led 1-0 after four innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds introduced two-time World Series Champion Terry Francona as their 65th manager on Monday morning at Great American Ballpark.

Francona was asked about infielder Elly De La Cruz. He shared big praise for the superstar.

"Well, he hit a ball in Cleveland in '23 that's still going," Francona joked. "That was my last home game. He hit a ball like I said that might have gone to the river."

The home run was 476 feet with an exit velocity over 119 mph.

It's safe to say Francona is looking forward to managing the young superstar. Watch his comments and the home run below:

