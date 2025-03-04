Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Release Lineup for Game One Against Rockies

Graham Ashcraft will get the start for the Reds.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds have split squad games today against the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the first game, Graham Ashcraft will make his third start of the spring.

Ashcraft has made two starts this spring and has given up one run in four innings while striking out four. The right-hander is competing to make the opening day roster.

See the full lineup below:

  1. CF | Cooper Bowman
  2. 2B | Santiago Espinal
  3. C | Tyler Stephenson
  4. RF | Will Benson
  5. 3B | Sal Stewart
  6. DH | Levi Jordan
  7. LF | Ivan Johnson
  8. 1B | Tyler Callihan
  9. SS | Edwin Arroyo

Ian Gibaut, Lenny Torres, and Alex Young are also supposed to pitch in this game for Cincinnati. The game is not televised.

The Reds are 6-3-1 in spring training and have yet to lose at Goodyear Ballpark.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News