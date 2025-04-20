Inside The Reds

Look: The Cincinnati Reds Make History in 24-Run Effort vs Baltimore Orioles

Wow!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) hits a base hit in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) hits a base hit in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, April 13, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Baltimore Orioles 24-2 on Sunday afternoon to win the series.

In scoring 24 runs, Cincinnati made history.

  • The Reds reached base safely over 66 times this weekend, the most in a three-game series since August 1995.
  • The Reds' 24 runs were tied for the second most for the Reds since 1900.
  • It was the first time since 1901 that ten different Reds have reached base multiple times and recorded an RBI.
  • The Reds reached base 38 times, which is the most by a Reds team since at least 1901.
  • Austin Wynns and Noelvi Marte combined for 11 hits on Sunday, which was the most hits combined by players hitting 8th and 9th in a team’s lineup in a single game in the modern era.

Matt McLain, Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, Spencer Steer, Noelvi Marte, and Austin Wynns all had multiple hits in the win. The Reds were 15-for-25 with runners in scoring position.

The Reds head to Miami on Monday to take on the Marlins at 6:40 ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News