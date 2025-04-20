Look: The Cincinnati Reds Make History in 24-Run Effort vs Baltimore Orioles
The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Baltimore Orioles 24-2 on Sunday afternoon to win the series.
In scoring 24 runs, Cincinnati made history.
- The Reds reached base safely over 66 times this weekend, the most in a three-game series since August 1995.
- The Reds' 24 runs were tied for the second most for the Reds since 1900.
- It was the first time since 1901 that ten different Reds have reached base multiple times and recorded an RBI.
- The Reds reached base 38 times, which is the most by a Reds team since at least 1901.
- Austin Wynns and Noelvi Marte combined for 11 hits on Sunday, which was the most hits combined by players hitting 8th and 9th in a team’s lineup in a single game in the modern era.
Matt McLain, Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, Spencer Steer, Noelvi Marte, and Austin Wynns all had multiple hits in the win. The Reds were 15-for-25 with runners in scoring position.
The Reds head to Miami on Monday to take on the Marlins at 6:40 ET.
