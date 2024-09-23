Look: World Series Champion Manager Joe Maddon Weighs in on Reds' Decision to Fire David Bell
CINCINNATI — The Reds fired manager David Bell on Sunday night. Bell was in his sixth season with the team.
Longtime MLB manager and World Series Champion Joe Maddon weighed in on Cincinnati's decision during an appearance on MLB Network.
"The timing of it's really strange," Maddon said. "Injuries, everybody has those. Everybody's gonna have to win in spite of being injured. Quite frankly, I think what's happening is there's less blame being put on managers these days for inadequate records, and I think a lot of that has to do with the analytical influence on decision making."
Bell finished with a 409-456 record in six seasons in Cincinnati. Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said there were philosophical differences between him and Bell.
Related: Nine Candidates That Could Replace David Bell as Reds Manager
"A situation like this tells me there's something about them, they don't like the clubhouse somehow or the conversation has gotten to the point they don't like it," Maddon said. "More than anything, more than decision making. Because the players are hurt. Everybody gets hurt. But again, the decision making. A lot of the things that managers have to do on a daily basis comes from another thought process and not necessarily his."
Watch Krall's entire media session about the decision to fire Bell at the top of this page.
