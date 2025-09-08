Major League Baseball Analyst Has High Praise for Reds Ace Hunter Greene
The Reds needed a strong start and a win on Sunday against the New York Mets and Hunter Greene's performance on the mound led them to a much-needed win.
On Sunday, MLB Network's Mark DeRosa had high praise for the Cincinnati ace.
"It was pure domination by Hunter Greene yesterday," DeRosa said. "Top of the zone fastballs, pounding the zone, getting ahead of everybody."
Greene is second in all of Major League Baseball with an ERA of 2.01 since July 1, 2024. He is behind only Paul Skenes in that category. The other names on that list? Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal, Hunter Brown, and Zack Wheeler.
"My expectation is to do what I did," Greene said postgame. "I don't know that it's extra, but it's what is expected from me and I am sure the rest of the team. I am just glad I was able to do my job."
The ace is 6-4 with a 2.59 ERA on the season in 16 starts for the Reds this season.
Greene's 99.5 mph average fastball velocity this season is the highest in a season by a starting pitcher since 2008. He also leads all starting pitchers in Major League Baseball this season with a first strike percentage of 71.4.
"Not only is he getting ahead, but he's getting ahead with every pitch in his bag," DeRosa continued. "When he is on the mound, he is must-see TV."
You can watch the full clip below:
