Inside The Reds

Major League Baseball Analyst Has High Praise for Reds Ace Hunter Greene

Greene struck out 12 batters in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches in the fifth inning between Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 7, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches in the fifth inning between Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 7, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds needed a strong start and a win on Sunday against the New York Mets and Hunter Greene's performance on the mound led them to a much-needed win.

On Sunday, MLB Network's Mark DeRosa had high praise for the Cincinnati ace.

"It was pure domination by Hunter Greene yesterday," DeRosa said. "Top of the zone fastballs, pounding the zone, getting ahead of everybody."

Greene is second in all of Major League Baseball with an ERA of 2.01 since July 1, 2024. He is behind only Paul Skenes in that category. The other names on that list? Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal, Hunter Brown, and Zack Wheeler.

"My expectation is to do what I did," Greene said postgame. "I don't know that it's extra, but it's what is expected from me and I am sure the rest of the team. I am just glad I was able to do my job."

The ace is 6-4 with a 2.59 ERA on the season in 16 starts for the Reds this season.

Greene's 99.5 mph average fastball velocity this season is the highest in a season by a starting pitcher since 2008. He also leads all starting pitchers in Major League Baseball this season with a first strike percentage of 71.4.

"Not only is he getting ahead, but he's getting ahead with every pitch in his bag," DeRosa continued. "When he is on the mound, he is must-see TV."

You can watch the full clip below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News