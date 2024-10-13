Inside The Reds

MLB Analyst: Cincinnati Reds Underachieved 'Most of Any Team' in 2024

The Reds took a step back this season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) is ejected after arguing strikes with umpire Larry Vanover (27) in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Pirates won 11-4.
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) is ejected after arguing strikes with umpire Larry Vanover (27) in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Pirates won 11-4. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds finished the 2024 season with a 77-85 record and although things feel promising with new manager Terry Francona running the show, one analyst believes they underachieved more than any other team.

"The Reds underachieved the most of any team last season, finishing with a 77-85 record despite an expected win-loss record of 82-80," Bowden wrote.

Bowden also noted all of their talent and believes they have the talent to be next year's version of the Royals or Tigers. For more on what he wrote, go here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News