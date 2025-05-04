MLB Analyst Kevin Millar Gives High Praise to Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona
The Reds made a splash last offseason when they lured Terry Francona out of retirement and convinced him to manage the team.
Francona has always had a great reputation as a manager and one that player's seemingly love to play for.
MLB Network analyst Kevin Millar had high praise for the Reds' skipper.
"People that care about each other and have fun, you do better," Millar said on MLB Network.
When you're having fun and you have a good clubhouse, you're more likely to play better baseball. That is the atmosphere Francona has brought to Cincinnati this season.
“People talk about having fun," Francona said in his opening press conference. "What I think is enjoyable is playing the game right and trying to kick someone’s ass. That’s what I think is fun.”
The Reds will go for the series win on Sunday against the Nationals at 4:10 ET.
