MLB Analyst Point to Cincinnati Reds Infield Prospect as Top Trade Chip
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is less than a week away. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com went through each MLB team and provided his best trade chip for each club.
For the Reds, it was infield prospect and their eighth best prospect overall, Edwin Arroyo.
"Part of the 2022 Luis Castillo deal, Arroyo is still only 21 years old as he plays his fourth Minor League season after working his way back from shoulder surgery last year," Feinsand wrote. "The 2021 second-round pick is a slick fielder with a strong arm and a decent bat, but he’s blocked by Elly De La Cruz at the big league level and there are other highly regarded middle infielders in the system. The Reds’ No. 8 prospect, Arroyo could be part of a package to bring in reinforcements if the Reds decide to become buyers to pursue a Wild Card spot."
The switch-hitter is slashing .278/.339/.363 with 20 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases this season with Double-A Chattanooga.
Arroyo isn't knocking down the door to be called up to the majors anytime soon, but if he was, there isn't really a position for him. It feels like Arroyo is a prospect that the Reds would be willing to move in the right deal.
You can read the full article here.
