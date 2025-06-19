MLB Analyst Thinks Cincinnati Reds Could Be Aggressive at Trade Deadline
MLB Network analyst Ken Rosenthal was on Foul Territory answering fans' questions on Thursday. He had an interesting answer regarding the Cincinnati Reds and the MLB trade deadline.
"I'll give you one team who I do expect to be aggressive," Rosenthal said. "More aggressive than we would expect. That's the Cincinnati Reds. They've invested a lot in this team. They've got really good pitching. They got more pitching coming. They are a team that seems to be at least one bat away, but they're a team with some promise and with Terry Francona as your manager, I'd expect them to do some things."
Like Rosenthal said, the Reds have plenty of pitching. Could they look at moving Nick Martinez, Nick Lodolo, Rhett Lowder, or Chase Petty for a big-league bat that could help their offense down the stretch?
The Reds have said over and over again that you can never have too much pitching. Itl'll be interesting to see what they decide to do as the deadline nears.
You can watch the full clip below:
