MLB Executives Expect the Reds to be Active in Offseason

The Reds finished fourth in the National League Central in 2024.

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds second base Jonathan India (6) slides into home plate during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
ESPN asked a panel of 18 MLB executives to predict what's to come in Major League Baseball's Free Agency, and the Reds were front and center in a couple of categories.

One expert picked the Reds to sign Blake Snell, while another expert picked the Reds to sign Max Fried.

Although it won't matter now that Nick Martinez accepted his qualifying offer, three experts chose Martinez when asked which free agent contract is going to raise eyebrows the most.

"I think a lot of people were surprised he got a QO," one executive said. "Seems like Nick's reps know something about his market that outsiders may not?"

When asked which smaller-market team will make the most noise this offseason, the Reds received three votes, which was the second most, behind the Kansas City Royals.

"I'll take the Reds just because of Tito," one executive said. "They're not that far off. One good hitter and pitcher puts them in the thick of the [NL] Central."

