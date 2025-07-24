MLB Insider Lists Cincinnati Reds as Possible Suitor for National League Slugger

Inside The Reds

The Reds are 2 1/2 games out of the National League Wild Card Spot.

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall walks between fields at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After losing a series to the Washington Nationals earlier in the week, the Reds are 53-50 and sit 2 1/2 games out of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

The Reds desperately could use a right-handed power bat as well as bullpen help.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden said the Reds have the prospects to land Suarez, but it seems like a long shot.

"They could offer Arizona two of the following three pitching prospects - lefty Adam Serwinowski, righty Ty Floyd, righty Luke Holman, or one of those pitcher along with middle infielder Peyton Stovall or infielder/outfielder Tyler Callihan who is currently on the injured list," Bowden wrote.

"However, based on the offers Arizona should get from the rest of the field, it might take one of Cincinnati's top prospects, third baseman Sal Stewart or corner infielder Cam Collier to get a deal done."

General manager Brad Meador essentially told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon earlier in the week that they aren't going to trade their top prosects.

“I could see there being some of both," general manager Brad Meador said on Saturday. "We want to try to push in to win this year. We also have this model that we draft and develop, and we’ve talked about sustainable success. That is still the goal. We’re not going to do something that sets us back over the next five years right now.”

It feels like the Reds aren't going to win a bidding war to land their former third baseman.

