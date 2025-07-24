MLB Insider Shares Latest on Reds Trade Pursuit of Eugenio Suarez
The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks have discussed a trade and have shown mutual interest in a deal that would send former Red Eugenio Saurez back to Cincinnati, according to C. Trent Rosecrans.
Suarez is having one of the best seasons of his career with 36 home runs and leading the National League with 86 RBIs.
However, MLB.com's Senior National Reporter Mark Feinsand is calling the deal unlikely.
"The Reds and Diamondbacks have indeed discussed Eugenio Suarez, but sources called it “a long shot” that a deal comes together," Feinsand wrote. "Arizona is shopping Suarez, Josh Naylor, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, according to sources, as all are on expiring contracts."
The third baseman played from the Reds from 2015 to 2021. The 34-year-old slashed .253/.335/.475 with 189 home runs during his time in Cincinnati.
If Cincinnati could land Suarez, it would be a trade that the fans absolutely love. Suarez was always a fan favorite in his time in Cincinnati.
You can see Feinsand's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast