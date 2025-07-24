Inside The Reds

MLB Insider Shares Latest on Reds Trade Pursuit of Eugenio Suarez

The Reds are looking for a bat to boost their lineup.

Greg Kuffner

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez fields the ball and throws out Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz in the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 23, 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez fields the ball and throws out Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz in the first inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 23, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks have discussed a trade and have shown mutual interest in a deal that would send former Red Eugenio Saurez back to Cincinnati, according to C. Trent Rosecrans.

Suarez is having one of the best seasons of his career with 36 home runs and leading the National League with 86 RBIs.

However, MLB.com's Senior National Reporter Mark Feinsand is calling the deal unlikely.

"The Reds and Diamondbacks have indeed discussed Eugenio Suarez, but sources called it “a long shot” that a deal comes together," Feinsand wrote. "Arizona is shopping Suarez, Josh Naylor, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, according to sources, as all are on expiring contracts."

The third baseman played from the Reds from 2015 to 2021. The 34-year-old slashed .253/.335/.475 with 189 home runs during his time in Cincinnati.

If Cincinnati could land Suarez, it would be a trade that the fans absolutely love. Suarez was always a fan favorite in his time in Cincinnati.

You can see Feinsand's full post below:

